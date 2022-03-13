Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Golden Path Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 574,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 41,625 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

