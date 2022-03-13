GoldFund Hits Market Cap of $300,243.58 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. GoldFund has a market cap of $300,243.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 77.5% against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007846 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.