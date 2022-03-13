GoldFund Price Tops $0.0011 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $175,974.38 and $8.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

