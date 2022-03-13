Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 375,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 138,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 135,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

