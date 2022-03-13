GoNetwork (GOT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $79,812.13 and approximately $23,593.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

