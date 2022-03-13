Govi Price Tops $1.07 on Exchanges (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. Govi has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $142,117.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002805 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Govi has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,525,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

