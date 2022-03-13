Graviocoin (GIO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $622.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $622.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00267433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001339 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

