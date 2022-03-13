Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0259

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00271710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001305 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.