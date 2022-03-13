Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 83.6% in February

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gravity by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRVY stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. Gravity has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $146.00.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

