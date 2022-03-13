GravityCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $8,182.47 and $5.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 47.9% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.37 or 0.06618685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,805.09 or 0.99873347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00041416 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,205,469 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

