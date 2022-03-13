GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of GreenShift stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. 27,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,048. GreenShift has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
GreenShift Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenShift (GERS)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.