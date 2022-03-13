Gridcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $56.00 (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 437,585,979 coins and its circulating supply is 406,932,946 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
