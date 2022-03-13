Grimm Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $179.00 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 78.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $82,827.93 and approximately $179.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00034320 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000912 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000676 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Grimm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars.

