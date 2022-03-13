Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.15

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Grin has a total market cap of $14.46 million and $2.51 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,032.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.25 or 0.06602793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00269250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.51 or 0.00736593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00473464 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00392245 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.