Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Up 74.6% in February

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the February 13th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRIN opened at $24.25 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $466.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

