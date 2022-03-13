Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 20,313 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 3.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $93,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 274 shares of company stock valued at $169,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $577.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

