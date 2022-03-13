Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 3,396 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,838,297,000 after acquiring an additional 186,020 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $317.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

