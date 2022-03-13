Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 43,589 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $72,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

