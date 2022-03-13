Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.36. 2,582,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.