Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,077 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 2.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.09% of CME Group worth $74,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $225.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.