Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $22,176,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $196.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,431,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $376.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average of $217.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

