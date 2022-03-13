Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 254,632 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,632 shares during the period. V.F. makes up approximately 2.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.26% of V.F. worth $75,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after buying an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,858,000 after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,529,000 after acquiring an additional 419,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in V.F. by 30.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after buying an additional 802,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,160,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

