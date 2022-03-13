Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,100 shares during the period. onsemi comprises 1.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.14% of onsemi worth $42,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in onsemi by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of onsemi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 700,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 790,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.89. 4,230,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

