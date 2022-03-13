Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,481 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up 3.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.21% of Otis Worldwide worth $76,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,508,000 after buying an additional 268,222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,942,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,193,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,577,000 after buying an additional 82,382 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,572. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.55.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

