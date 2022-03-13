Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.63. 5,881,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,516. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.27. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.