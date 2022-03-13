Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $26,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

ROP stock traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $432.31. 440,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,105. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.77 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,303. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

