Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $25.76 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,175 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,117,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

