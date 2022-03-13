Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $40.34 Million Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Gentherm accounts for about 1.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 1.40% of Gentherm worth $40,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 18.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 127.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 26,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 15.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. 156,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,484. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.27. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.88.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.