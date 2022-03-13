Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $87.68 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369,258 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 3.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.23% of Aflac worth $87,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,568 shares of company stock worth $5,688,272. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

NYSE AFL remained flat at $$59.96 during trading hours on Friday. 2,228,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,772. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

