Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 1.34% of Canadian Solar worth $25,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 50.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 180,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. 1,404,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,616. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

