Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 88.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $857,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,023,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

