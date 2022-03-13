Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,611 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $70,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,869,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,811. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

