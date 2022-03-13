Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 15,767 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.05% of Amphenol worth $28,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

