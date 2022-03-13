GXChain Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00004539 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $129.58 million and $12.56 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000216 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,859,861 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

