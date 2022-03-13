GYEN (GYEN) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.21 million and $153,634.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.29 or 0.06627141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,768.43 or 0.99827759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041638 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

