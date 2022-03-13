Hacken Token (HAI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.82 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $21.83 million and $2.82 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

