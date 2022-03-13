Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.35. 440,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,602,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 83,001 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $67,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

