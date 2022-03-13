Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 129.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

