Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,101,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

