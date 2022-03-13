Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $58.47 million and $36.66 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $87.04 or 0.00230326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 688,621 coins and its circulating supply is 671,718 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

