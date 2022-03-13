Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Hits $76.43 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $76.43 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00007787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,853.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.95 or 0.06649257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00270217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.86 or 0.00741977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.63 or 0.00463981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00409718 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 25,928,174 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

