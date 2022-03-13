Head-To-Head Analysis: Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK – Get Rating) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agritek and Beachbody’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agritek N/A N/A -$8.05 million N/A N/A Beachbody $873.65 million 0.75 -$228.38 million N/A N/A

Agritek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Agritek and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agritek 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00

Beachbody has a consensus price target of 6.45, indicating a potential upside of 204.25%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Agritek.

Volatility & Risk

Agritek has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agritek and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agritek N/A N/A N/A Beachbody N/A -40.77% -22.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Agritek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Beachbody shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beachbody beats Agritek on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agritek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agritek Holdings, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized zoned industrial and retail properties to the cannabis industry. The firm provides strategic capital and functional expertise seeking to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of holdings. It focuses on high-value segments of the cannabis market, including real estate investment, intellectual property brands, and infrastructure. The company was founded on February 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Beachbody Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

