Head to Head Analysis: DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of DiDi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DiDi Global and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiDi Global $21.63 billion 0.42 -$1.60 billion N/A N/A Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.14 -$44.39 million ($1.00) -1.41

Steel Connect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiDi Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DiDi Global and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiDi Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiDi Global currently has a consensus target price of 15.60, indicating a potential upside of 725.40%. Given DiDi Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Profitability

This table compares DiDi Global and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiDi Global N/A N/A N/A Steel Connect -10.60% -266.60% -5.83%

Summary

DiDi Global beats Steel Connect on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

