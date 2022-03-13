Head-To-Head Analysis: Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 60.45% 66.55% 10.63% Priority Technology -4.09% N/A -1.73%

This table compares CDK Global and Priority Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.34 $1.03 billion $8.53 5.61 Priority Technology $404.34 million 0.95 $25.66 million ($0.49) -11.33

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CDK Global has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CDK Global and Priority Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

CDK Global currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Priority Technology has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 161.26%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than CDK Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDK Global beats Priority Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America. The company was founded on May 6, 2014, and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

About Priority Technology (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The Consumer Payments represents consumer-related services and offerings including merchant acquiring and transaction processing services including the proprietary MX enterprise suite. The Commercial Payments represents services provided to certain enterprise customers, including outsourced sales force to those customers and accounts payable automation services to commercial customers. The Integrated Partners represents payment adjacent services that are provided primarily to the health care and residential real estate industries. The company was founded on April 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

