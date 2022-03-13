Head-To-Head Comparison: Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) vs. VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

This table compares Blackboxstocks and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A VeriSign 59.12% -45.19% 33.94%

90.5% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and VeriSign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VeriSign $1.33 billion 16.94 $784.83 million $7.01 29.12

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackboxstocks and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00

VeriSign has a consensus price target of $252.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.43%. Given VeriSign’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

VeriSign beats Blackboxstocks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos on April 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.