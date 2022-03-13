Head to Head Comparison: Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) versus Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Customers Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67 Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $74.80, indicating a potential upside of 34.12%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 36.64% 32.38% 1.84% Westbury Bancorp 24.08% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $858.75 million 2.14 $314.65 million $8.85 6.30 Westbury Bancorp $38.78 million 2.22 $9.53 million $3.35 9.70

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment focuses on high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

