Head to Head Comparison: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) & Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD)

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Integra LifeSciences and Vasamed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 1 4 3 0 2.25 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus price target of $76.14, suggesting a potential upside of 16.94%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than Vasamed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Vasamed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 3.51 $169.07 million $1.98 32.88 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Vasamed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 10.96% 16.93% 7.24% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Vasamed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment includes offerings such as skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Vasamed (Get Rating)

Väsamed, Inc. designs, licenses, manufactures and distributes a range of non-invasive hemodynamic technologies for vascular, wound care, cardiovascular and emergency medicine diagnostics. It offers products and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health such as SensiLase PAD-IQ Studycast System, and Wound Imaging and SmartDraw. The company was founded on May 23, 1989 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

