Head-To-Head Comparison: SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) vs. Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SLM has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affirm has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SLM and Affirm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM $2.41 billion 1.99 $1.16 billion $3.47 4.95 Affirm $870.46 million 10.08 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -9.52

SLM has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of SLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of SLM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SLM and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM 48.17% 57.49% 4.00% Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SLM and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM 0 1 6 0 2.86 Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50

SLM currently has a consensus target price of $23.71, indicating a potential upside of 38.03%. Affirm has a consensus target price of $98.71, indicating a potential upside of 219.88%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than SLM.

Summary

SLM beats Affirm on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

