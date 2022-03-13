Head to Head Contrast: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) versus SOS (NYSE:SOS)

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SOS and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00

CNFinance has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.27%. Given CNFinance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than SOS.

Volatility & Risk

SOS has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 14.43% 7.23% 2.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOS and CNFinance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $50.29 million 2.22 $4.40 million N/A N/A CNFinance $311.79 million 0.81 $16.64 million $0.59 6.20

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Summary

CNFinance beats SOS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS (Get Rating)

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About CNFinance (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

