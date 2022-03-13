Head-To-Head Contrast: Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) vs. Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Lucid Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $1.22 billion 0.52 $44.06 million N/A N/A Lucid Group $27.11 million 1,397.74 -$2.58 billion N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A Lucid Group N/A -170.85% -56.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stagecoach Group and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lucid Group 1 2 3 0 2.33

Lucid Group has a consensus price target of 33.80, suggesting a potential upside of 47.47%. Given Lucid Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Risk and Volatility

Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stagecoach Group beats Lucid Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagecoach Group (Get Rating)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.